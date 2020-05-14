Sonowal directs completion of embankment construction within May 30

CM inspects embankment construction work in KNP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed the water resource department to complete construction works of the embankment for protection of Kaziranga National Park within May 30.

Sonowal has visited the construction sites of embankment by water resource department from Morihula to Agoratoli range which is being funded by Asian Development Bank to cover a total length of 23.38 kms and with a width of 7.5m for protection of the National Park from perennial flood and erosion.

During the visit, Water Resource Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Bimal Bora, DC and SP Golaghat, SDO (C) Bokakhat accompanied the chief minister along with top officials of Water Resource Department.

Later talking to the newsmen, the chief minister informed that even though embankment work could not be started on time due to COVID-19 lockdown, State Government had started the construction work of embankments so that all these projects could be completed by May 30.

In view of the impending floods from the month of June, the State Government was taking all steps to complete the embankment construction works within this month so that the people and property could be protected from the annual onslaughts of floods in the state. He opined that if the projects were completed on time, a lot of people and their farming lands would be saved from the devastation caused by major rivers.

He also said that the State Government was according top priority to safeguard the wild animals of Kaziranga during floods and for that reason, he was taking firsthand account of the progress of embankment construction works. Thanking the media persons for their role in the fight against COVID-19, Sonowal urged them for continued support towards completion of all development works undertaken by the State Government.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for reenergizing India’s economy in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and said that State Government would continue to strive for Assam’s economic development in parallel to the fight against coronavirus.