Sonowal directs officials to complete flood protection work on war footing

The CM took stock of erosion hit areas in Nalbari district

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, May 30: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion mitigation works being undertaken at the erosion hit areas near an embankment along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in Borkhetri constituency on Saturday. He directed the Water Resources Department to complete the mitigation and repairing work on a war footing. Notably, the water resources department has already taken up the work to protect the erosion hit areas.

Talking to the reporters on the side lines of his visit, chief minister Sonowal said that in view of the first wave of the flood, reports of breach along with erosion have to come to the government from various parts of the state. Directions have already been given to repair the breach or restore the erosion hit areas and protect them with the help the local MP, MLA and people. He also said that when the state is reeling under flood, construction of an all new embankment is not feasible, and therefore, his government has taken swift actions to repair any breach on the embankment caused by flood.

He also informed that though floating of tenders, giving work orders and beginning of construction work have begun well ahead, COVID 19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown have caused delay in completing the construction and repair work. Even then State government took the repair work on a few critical embankments, though the inclement weather has caused an impediment in the early completion of the work.

Sonowal also said that though the state government is battling hard against COVID-19, flood and erosion, cyclone and African Swine Fever, the government would get rid of all the problems with the support of the people in general. He also lauded the steps taken by the journalists’ fraternity of the state in creating awareness among the people towards COVID 19. He informed that state government has already written to the chairman of 15thFinance Commission NK Singh.

He hoped that with the help people of the state, his government would register success in dealing with the problem. He also said that in order to compensate the loss incurred by farmers and fishermen of the state owing to flood, State government would take adequate steps.