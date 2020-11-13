Sonowal disburses financial assistance to 377 religious institutions

CM launches second phase of Assam Darshan Scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched the second phase of ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’ at a programme held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he presented approval letters to 377 religious institutions under the scheme.

It may be noted that under Assam Darshan Scheme steps were undertaken to give financial assistance to develop infrastructural and other essential amenities of the religious places of different religions across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the spiritual and cultural edifice of Assam is very strong. Therefore, the places of religious importance should be built in such a way to reverberate the message of spiritual and cultural identity of the state to the foreign tourists who come to Assam from time to time. He also said that under Assam Darshan Scheme, the religious institutions that received Rs 10 lakh will get Rs 15 lakh more, upon satisfactory utilization of the first allotment that is Rs 10 lakh.

Emphasising the importance of progress through work culture which is evident in all religions, Sonowal mentioned about Sri Krishna’s appeal to Arjuna and the philosophy Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He also said that all the civilizations attained their prosperity only through hard work.

Sonowal also said that for spiritual opulence, state government has decided to give Rs 2.5 lakh to eight thousand namghars which are more than 50 years old.

Speaking on the occasion, health and family welfare, finance etc. minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government of Assam took decision to bring about infrastructural development of the religious institutions through Assam Darshan Scheme. Under the scheme 915 religious institutions received financial grants to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. In the second phase for 377 religious institutions Rs 37.7 crore have been released.

Water Resources, Archaeology matter etc. minister Keshab Mahanta said that under sixth schedule of the Assam Accord, law has been enacted to safeguard religious institutions of the state. Assam Darshan Scheme is one such programme through which government patronage is provided to bring in unity in the state through spiritual institutions.