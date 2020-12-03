Sonowal discusses waterways development project with Mandaviya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: In a move to improve institutional capacity and existing framework of water transport in the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers to achieve scalable height in trade and commerce, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a discussion with the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Mansukh L. Mandaviya virtually at the Brahmaputra State Guest House here on Thursday.

During the discussion, the Union minister shared a detailed framework of a nearly Rs 3000 crore project for improving navigability, transport, trade and commerce of the Brahmaputra and Barak the national water ways 2 and 16.

In the meeting, Sonowal reiterated the need of re-strengthening the existing transport facilities and utilising the optimum potential of the Brahmaputra and Barak, the rivers which served as the life line of trade and commerce as well as connectivity during the British period and provided connectivity with neighbouring countries.

Mandaviya said that true to the spirit of the Central government for the development of Assam and other North eastern states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the multi crore project would encompass all critical areas like development of multimodal logistic hubs with last mile connectivity, passenger and cargo terminals, construction of new jetties among others.

Sonowal while assuring total cooperation from the state government said once fully implemented the entire 891 km stretch of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri and Barak would receive new lease of life in providing gateways to neighbouring countries which would also catapult to the success of Act East Policy.

Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, commissioner and secretary to transport Dr. KK Dwivedi and senior officers of both the Central and state governments were present during the virtual meeting.