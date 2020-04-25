Sonowal hails efforts of Assam Police for helping people in distress

CM reviews COVID-19 containment measures by city police

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciated the measures taken by Guwahati police in fight against COVID-19 at a review meeting here at police reserve on Saturday.

The CM hailed the steps taken by the city police to distribute foods to 5000 people daily in Guwahati with the help of NGOs.

He also lauded the action taken by Guwahati police to keep 3 people arriving from China in quarantine for 28 days in the last week of February, much before the pandemic took alarming proportions in the county.

Sonowal reiterated the crucial role of police in the execution of relaxation of certain sectors during the 2nd phase of lockdown and he said that Assam police has turned out to be the friend in need for the people in distress through their dedicated and exemplary service.

During the review meeting, the chief minister also interacted with Deputy Commissioners of Police and traffic police officials and asked them to keep a close watch on violation of law and order cases like theft and robbery, drug paddling etc.

Media Advisor to Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami, Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Shantanu Bharali, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh and Commissioner of Police for Guwahati Munna Prasad Gupta along with other top police officials were present in the meeting.

Later, talking to the newsmen in the Police Reserve premises, the chief minister informed that the state government has taken steps for bringing back a total of 360 people, out of which 320 were students from Kota, Rajasthan by bus and the city police has taken adequate security measures in those quarantine areas where these returnees would be kept. Nearly 5000 people who were stuck in Guwahati due to the lockdown have been sent by 320 buses to their respective places and the police has played an important role in this as well, he said.

The chief minister stressed on the need to maintain social distancing during the three days when state government has allowed inter district movement of people.

Notably, Guwahati police has registered 83 cases and arrested 490 people for violation of lockdown, apart from seizing of 9106 vehicles and levying a total of Rs. 57,19,100 as fines.