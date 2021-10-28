Sonowal highlights Modi’s efforts for Assam  

Tamulpur/Gossaigaon, Oct 27 (PTI): Alleging that the north-eastern region had received ‘step-motherly’ treatment during the Congress rule since Independence, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in seven years what the grand old party could not do in 70 years.

It is due to PM Modi’s efforts that Assam and the north-eastern region are now on the path of a ‘never seen progress’, Sonowal said.

Addressing a series of meetings at Tamulpur, Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur constituencies during the day for the forthcoming by-polls in Assam, the minister for shipping, ports and waterways said the BJP-led governments, both at the Centre and the state, have ensured overall development in Assam.

“PM Narendra Modi did in seven years what the Congress could not do in 70 years. The Congress meted out step-motherly treatment to the North East, and only looted its resources,” he added.

The former Assam chief minister urged electors to vote for the NDA to continue with the ‘fast-paced development’ journey of the state and the nation.

While the BJP has fielded Phanidhar Talukdar in Bhabanipur, its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) nominated Jiron Basumatary for Gossaigaon and Jolen Daimary for Tamulpur seats.

“In seven years, steps taken by PM Modi have made India one of the strongest nations of the world and made the Prime Minister one of the most revered leaders globally.

“The BJP-led Assam government has brought equal development to both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys. Peace and security for every community in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is now a reality,” the minister said.

By-elections in Assam will take place in Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Gossaigaon constituencies on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The Majuli seat is also vacant, but a by-poll will not be held this time as its representative, Sonowal, had resigned from the Assembly just hours after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.