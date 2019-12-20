‘Sonowal hoodwinking people with false information’

AASU to launch fresh stir against CAA from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Hours after Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a press conference on the citizenship law, the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday said the chief minister is trying to confuse the people of the state by giving a false interpretation on the legislation.

“Sonowal is protecting Bangladeshi nationals. He is also the violators of the historic Assam Accord. In the press conference the chief minister confessed that there are illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the state and these foreign nationals who entered the state till 2014 will be allowed to stay in Assam,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said in a statement.

“We have already clarified that we will not accept the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) under any circumstance. We will continue to protest till the CAA is recalled,” the duo said.

“The chief minister is trying to mislead and confuse the people by saying that a small number of Bangladeshi nationals will stay in Assam after the CAA comes into force. If it is a small number the CAA should be repealed. He should take up the issue with prime Minister and Union home minister and settle them in Gujarat. They can be brought to Gujarat by a train. A minister has already stated that the number of such foreign national would be 5 lakh. In 2004, the Union minister of state for home informed the parliament that of 1.20 crore Bangladeshi nationals in the country, 57 lakh in West Bengal and 50 lakh in Assam,” the statement read.

“The chief minister who had filed the petition in Supreme Court for repeal of IMDT act, stated that the illegal influx of foreign nationals has created internal unrest in the state. But now the power-hungry Sonowal tends to forget his own statement,” the statement said.

“The statement of the chief minister goes against the Assam Accord and indigenous communities of the state. He announced that the Bangladeshi nationals who have been here from 1971 to 2014 will stay in Assam. He agreed to it for protection of his Bengali vote bank,” it said.

“The clause 5 of Assam Accord clearly states that the foreign nationals who entered Assam upto 1971 will be allowed to stay Assam. But the foreign nationals who entered after 1971 have to be deported from the country. But now the government is imposing the CAA by violating the Clause 5 of the Accord. They are trying to describe Clause 6 as the essence of the Assam Accord. It is not true, Each and every clause of the Accord is essence of it,” the statement also said.

Meanwhile, AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said unified voice of the masses will eventually prevail. On Saturday, the AASU has called for an all-women protest across Assam.

“The ‘nari shakti’ has added an extraordinary strength to our movement,” Bhattacharya said.

“Also on December 24, 26 and 28, meetings and marches will be held at grassroots levels, ‘padyatras’ and cycle rallies to connect more with the masses,” he said.