Sonowal inaugurates CFC for gold and Assamese traditional jewellery

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Common Facility Centre (CFC) for gold and Assamese traditional jewellery of industries and commerce department at Industrial Estate, Bamunimaidam in the city on Friday.

The CFC aims at helping the jewellery artisans of the region by providing advanced production technology to compete with the multinational giants in the jewellery sector. To augment the production with high quality standard, machinery of modern day technology has been installed at the CFC. Units for James stone processing, plating, casting, chain making, die cutting etc. have been set up at the CFC. A 6 months training would also be imparted on Assamese jewellery making to interested youths in the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister urged the people to strive for capturing the world market with local products in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to become ‘vocal for local’. He also highlighted how the 80 crore people markets of ASEAN and BBN countries have opened up with the implementation of Act East Policy and called for utilising products such as traditional Assamese jewellery for capturing the market.

Sonowal also stressed on the need for adding value to the traditional and indigenous products of the state to meet the demands of 21st century and he also commented that the testing facility of gold and other James and jewellery would earn the faith of the customers. He also referred to the Arundhati scheme of the state government under which Rs 40 thousand is given to economically weaker registered married couples.

He urged the youth to contribute in the mission of Atma Nirbhar Assam by becoming self-employed while taking advantage of 6 months Assamese jewellery making training imparted in the CFC. He also said that due to the environment of peace and stability prevalent in the state during the present state government, investors have come forward to invest in the state. The increased investments coming into Assam would also help the local artisans engaged in traditional jewellery making here, he opined.

Speaking on the occasion, industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the facilities of modern tools and machines at the CFC will help the craftsmen to enhance and improve their products multi-fold.

The Minister hoped that the CFC will play a pivotal role in developing itself as an export hub for the traditional Assamese Jewellery. ‘Young entrepreneurs desirous of pursuing jewellery design as a career can now be benefited from the centre and this will open up new vistas in the field of jewellery art’, said Patowary.