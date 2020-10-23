Sonowal inaugurates newly built flyover at Ganeshguri connecting RGB Road

Proposal mooted for 16 fly overs, Rehabari- Panbazar express corridor, Chandmari -Noonmati elevated flyover

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: The newly built flyover connecting RG Baruah Road with Bishnu Rabha Flyover at Ganeshguri Chariali in the city was inaugurated by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Thursday.

The 425.50 meter long flyover was constructed by the state public works department (PWD) under State Owned Priority Development Fund for 2018-19 with financial outlay of Rs. 58.74 crore.

Sonowal laid the foundation for the flyover on March 6, 2019 with a completion period of 30 months. However, the bridge constructed by M/S Gautam Construction has been completed within 19 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal congratulated the PWD for setting a record in terms of completion of the flyover and termed this as an example of good governance in the state. He also appreciated the PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership in swift execution of the project.

The chief minister said that since coming to power, his government has been assiduously working to unleash good governance in the state giving adequate focus on timely completion of projects maintaining their quality.

Stating Guwahati as the soul of the state, the chief minister observed that various innovative steps and rapid infrastructure development in the city have acted as launch pad for Assam to march forward in the global platform and said that Guwahati is fast emerging as the nerve centre of South East Asian countries.

Referring to the recently launched Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni of GMDA and GMC for facilitating instant construction permission for residential building up to second floor and up to a plot area of two and half katha online, Sonowal suggested developing uniformity in colour for all buildings in the city to give it a distinct identity.

He urged PWD minister and GDD minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya to deliberate on the suggestion so that a consensus can be evolved.

In his address, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that altogether 16 flyovers are presently being constructed in different parts of the state including the flyovers at super market and Maligaon in the city.

Sarma informed that a new flyover connecting Rehabari with Arya Vidyapeeth College is also proposed. Few other infrastructure projects such as an express corridor from Rehabari to Panbazar and elevated flyover from Chandmari to Noonmati are also mooted by the government, he added.

Sarma also informed that while around 30 percent work for Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge has been completed, nine foot bridges that are being constructed at critical areas of the city with elevators, would be dedicated to the people within December to February. He further said that the state health department would build a new medical college in the city by merging the campuses of MMC and TB Hospital.

Guwahati Development Department (GDD) minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya and minister of state for revenue & disaster management Jogen Mohan also delivered speech on the occasion.

Sonowal also felicitated representatives of the construction company and PWD engineers who were associated with the project on the occasion.

While commissioner & secretary of PWD Rajesh Kemprai delivered the welcome address, the programme was also attended by minister of state for tea tribes welfare Sanjay Kishan, MLA Rupak Sarma, commissioner & secretary of PWD (NH) Raj Chakraborty, chief engineer Dilip Kumar Hazarika among others.