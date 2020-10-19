Sonowal inaugurates portal for NoC to sell plot of land

Assam CM launches Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: In a move to grant building permission instantly, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni at a programme held in Assam Administrative Staff College on Monday.

Introduced by Guwahati Metropolitan Development authority and Guwahati Municipal Corporation, under this scheme residents of Guwahati Metropolitan area can avail instant construction permit for residential building up to second floor and up to a plot area of two and half katha online.

In the same programme Chief Minister Sonowal also unveiled a portal for granting no objection certificate for selling plots of land in the jurisdiction of GMDA. He also handed over an instant permission for constructing house and on objection certificate for selling plot of land under both the schemes to Gautam Barman and Atul Basumatary respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said that with the inauguration of the scheme, Guwahati has become the first city in the entire nation to have been in a position to fulfil the long felt dream of the people of the city. He also urged upon the city dwellers to come out and extend all cooperation to the government in this regard. He further emphasised on segregating garbage at the source if Guwahati is to become a clean city and green city.

Sonowal pointed out that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has put tremendous importance to the North Eastern region and associated the development of the region with national programmes. “PM’s Act East Policy has played an important role in building and promoting a new development narrative surrounding North East to cash in a verdant market created by 10 ASEAN and three BBN countries,” Sonowal added.

Considering the burgeoning population of Guwahati, the State government announced a State Capital Region to increase the boundary and parameters of Guwahati. Sonowal also requested the real estate developers and architects to promote and popularise Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni for the beneficiaries. He also said that under ‘ease of doing business’ the government would soon constitute a high-powered committee to implement the announcements made so far by the government.

Guwahati Development Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya while speaking on the occasion said the no government in the past has used the digital medium for the welfare of the citizens. However, the present state government after coming to power has been increasingly using the digital medium for the benefits of the people.

He also thanked Chief Minister Sonowal for conceiving and announcing Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni for the convenience of the city dwellers in Guwahati. Chairman Guwahati Metropolitan Development authority and MLA of Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary GDD Maninder Singh, President Assam Real Estate Infrastructure Development Association Pranab Sharma General Secretary Association of Architects, Assam Amitabh Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

It may be noted that Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni is an offshoot of a series of steps that the government has been taking under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal including modification of Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) By laws.

Under the scheme an applicant can log on to www.mmsgna.in and submit necessary details including drawing and fees to get an instantaneous building permission. Similarly, onwww.gmdalsp.in one can get a non objection certificate for selling of land. In both the schemes the applicants will get the status of their claims through sms and e-mail.