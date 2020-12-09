Sonowal inaugurates Thingkhang Police Station under MOITRI scheme

Assam Police contributes to make Assam free from corruption, pollution, terrorism: CM

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 9: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated the newly built Thingkhang Police Station to the service of the people on Wednesday. It may be noted that the Thingkhang police station has been built recently under Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) involving a financial outlay of INR1.71 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that Thingkhang Police Station has been refurbished, strengthened and re-built in a new form to help the police personnel to work and instil a sense of security to the people of the area.

Sonowal observed that in the wake of the proliferation of science and technology, crimes and their manifestations have undergone a sea change. In these circumstances the police forces have to be empowered to face the new age crimes and secure the lives and properties of the people. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on the need of Smart Police during his speech in the conference of the DGPs in Guwahati, Sonowal said that the state government has deemed that it its duty to bring about infrastructural development of the police stations in the state.

Sonowal said that the police personnel after induction into the force took pledge to promote and sustain the dignity of their uniform. Therefore, he said that they should be unrelenting in protecting and promoting the interests of the nation in sync with their pledge. He also said that immediately after assuming power, the present State government took stance for a government free from corruption, pollution, terrorism, and migration.

To help the government to work on these four-point agenda, Assam police personnel have also worked diligently. While dedicating the police station, chief minister Sonowal said that all police personnel and other employees should work in the greater interests of the public. He also urged upon the police personnel to be dutiful so that nobody can instigate any violence so that peace and tranquillity can always be upheld.