Sonowal interacts with AAU scientists, favours modern technology in agriculture

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 11: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who held a meeting with the vice chancellor of Assam Agriculture University (AAU) and its faculty members at the university premises in Jorhat on Friday, discussed a slew of measures for the growth of agriculture in the state.

During the meeting, Sonowal made it eloquently clear that since the economy of the state is predominantly dependent on agriculture, efforts should be on to bolster the growth of the state by revamping the agriculture sector. He said that since thousands of families are dependent on agriculture, for the economic development of the farming community, Assam Agriculture University should draw a road map and take crucial role.

Stating that Central and state governments have initiated several schemes for the empowerment of the farmers, Sonowal said that the Agriculture University should take pragmatic steps for the success of the schemes. He also requested the fraternity of Assam Agriculture University to infuse science and technology to build an agriculture development narrative to ensure health and wealth of the farmers and other consumers of the state. Sonowal also harped on close relation between the farmers and agriculture scientists.

He said that the Agriculture University should take a lead role in encouraging the farmers to modern and scientific agricultural practices.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps to raise the dignity of the farmers. Stating that under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rs. 1 lakh crore earmarked for agriculture, Sonowal said the share of Assam from the stimulus package would be adequately used to improve agriculture infrastructure of the state.

He also said that the Act East Policy enunciated by the Centre has opened up new doors of opportunities in communication, transportation, trade and business. Therefore, there should be synergistic efforts on the part of every stake holder to send agricultural produce to other parts of the ASEAN region.

State agriculture minister Atul Bora, AAU vice chancellor Vidyut Chandan, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, AAU registrar KK Saikia, Jorhat DC Roshni Aparanji Korati and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Later Sonowal held a review meeting with the Jorhat district administration to discuss the implementation of various Central and state government welfare schemes in the district.