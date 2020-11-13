Sonowal launches e-challan programme of Assam Police

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched the e-challan programme of Assam Police at a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College here.

The e-challan solution is an initiative of ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) whereas the software has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). E-challan is part of a continuous modernisation effort of the Assam Police, especially in traffic rules enforcement.

It will replace the present concept of manual challan with electronically generated digital challan. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Committee of the Gauhati High Court in association with the state home department, Assam and Assam Police are spearheading the project in the state.

E-challan facility will allow motorists to pay their traffic challans instantly using debit or credit card and internet banking through hand held devices carried by traffic police personnel and also result in increased revenue generation from traffic challans. Through e-challan, all relevant details of the motor vehicle can be obtained by entering the vehicle number and driving license number on the handheld electronic device.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police to modernise the traffic management system and said the implementation of e-challan system would go a long way in this regard. He also said that this e-challan system would bring in transparency in collection of traffic fines and also provide faster and efficient services to the public.

Stating that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making dedicated efforts to use digital technology for delivering better governance, Sonowal said that Assam government too, has taken steps to empower and enable the weaker sections of the society through technology. Due to these efforts, now the beneficiaries are in a better position to avail the benefits of the government schemes while eliminating middlemen from the system and plugging leakages for judicious use of public money.

Reiterating that the police forces have been playing a significant role in the development of the state while maintaining law and order, Sonowal appreciated the services of Assam Police personnel during Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the state government’s efforts for modernisation of police infrastructure in the state. He also thanked Supreme Court of India for induction of technology in the judicial system of the country and bringing the judiciary closer to people while making it accessible through technology.

In his speech given virtually, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud highlighted on various measures taken by Supreme Court of India to induct technology in justice delivery system while urging the judges to take advantage of technological platforms brought by Supreme Court to make justice delivery swifter.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice (Acting) Gauhati High Court, Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, Judge in-charge Gauhati High Court, Justice Manojit Bhuyan, Judge Gauhati High Court, Justice Suman Shyam, Judge Gauhati High Court also spoke on the occasion on the role of technological solutions to make the human life more efficient and convenient.

Chief secretary Jishnu Barua, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.