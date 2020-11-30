Sonowal lays base of 72 police barracks from Majuli

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid the base of a Pre Engineered Building (PEB) police barrack at Jengraimukh, Majuli alongwith virtually laying base of 71 other police barracks in different parts of the state.

Of the projects there were also three Pre Engineered Building (PEB) barracks Donkamukam police outpost, Baithalangso police station and Mailoo police outpost.

MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, MAC Prabhat Ch Taro, social worker Arun Terang, chairman of Border Development Board Richardson Hanse, West Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Saed Isfaqur Rehman, SP Dr Ramandeep Kaur, DSP Nayanmoni Barman were also present in the function.

Notably, state government has taken up construction of 100 PEB police barracks in the first phase and out of those, foundation stones of 72 police barracks have been laid on Sunday.

The works of the rest 28 police barracks would be started after the completion of election process in BTR and Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) areas. The scheme has been implemented under MOITRI initiative of the state government and it will be executed by Housefed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that it was a historic day for the people of Majuli as a statewide project had been launched from the river island district.

Stressing on the importance of good working environment for police personnel of the state, Sonowal said the state government has been strengthening police infrastructure in the state through the MOITRI scheme and a lot of success has been achieved in facilitating and enabling environment for the police personnel of the state.

He also lamented the lack of sincerity on the part of the previous state governments in development of police infrastructure.

Highlighting the success of Assam Police in controlling insurgency, drug paddling, crimes against women etc., the chief minister said the image of the police force has improved in the last few years and the police have come closer to the public where initiatives such as MOITRI have also contributed.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constituted Upper Majuli Revenue Circle alongwith inaugurating four schemes for providing protection to Majuli from flood and erosion. In that programme, Sonowal distributed smart phones to the gaon buras under a scheme of revenue and disaster management department while ceremonially distributing vehicle keys to the beneficiaries of Majuli under Mukhya Mantrir Gramya Paribahan Achoni of transport department.

It is to be mentioned, the newly constituted Upper Majuli Revenue Circle covers an area of 187.90 square km spreading across 8 village panchayats of Rongachahi, Sriram, Serepai, Ratanpur Miri, Ratanpur Gayan, Jengrai, Phuloni and Luit Poriya Gaon panchayat. Moreover, the four schemes inaugurated on Sunday for flood and erosion protection in Majuli of Water Resources Department would cost a total amount of Rs. 9.10 crore.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister highlighted the constitution of a new revenue circle in Majuli as an initiative for decentralisation of power while terming the step taken by the Central government to declare the road connecting Majuli-Jorhat bridge as a national highway as an initiative to speed up Majuli’s development. He also referred to the step of making Majuli a separate district by the present state government in 2016 as a historic initiative to transform Majuli.

Minister of state for revenue and disaster management Jogen Mohan, cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley, MP Pradan Baruah also spoke in both the programmes. MLAs Rituparna Baruah, CEM of Deori Autonomous Council Madhab Deuri, president of Majuli Zila Parishad Papu Dutta Hazarika, vice chairman of ARTFED Rupa Kaman, DC and SP Majuli were present in the programmes along with several other dignitaries.

The chief minister also inaugurated a women market at Nayabazar Pachali in Majuli on Sunday. The market, which has been constructed by panchayat and rural development department with allocations from the fourteenth finance commission for the year 2018-19 for an expenditure of Rs.15.34 lakh, would play a pivotal role in facilitating women empowerment in the area.