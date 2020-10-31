Sonowal moots hydrological survey to tackle floods, erosion

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has mooted the idea of carrying out hydrological survey to address the problems of flood and erosion caused by the Subansiri River in Lakhimpur district.

Terming river Subansiri as the life line for the people of Lakhimpur, Sonowal said that in order to sustain the life giving prosperity of the river, a hydrological survey of the river should be carried out.

Reviewing the stages of implementation of government schemes of Lakhimpur district at a meeting with the deputy commissioner and other heads of the departments at the conference hall of Circuit House in Lakhimpur, Sonowal also said that since recurring flood and erosion caused by the river has become a perennial problem of the district, a hydrological survey to study the nature of the river should also be carried out.

The chief minister, therefore, asked water resources department to do the needful for undertaking the survey to tame flood and erosion and find a lasting solution to the perennial flood.

During the meeting, Sonowal reviewed the progress of allotment of land pattas, Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, AADHAAR registration, Saubhagya scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the district. After giving allotment papers to 9400 landless indigenous people, Sonowal asked DC Lakhimpur Dr. Jiban B. to clear the decks for the allotment of land pattas to another seven thousand beneficiaries by December this year.

Expressing satisfaction over completion of construction of 96 per cent work for building 16,930 shelters homes under PMAY (Grameen), Sonowal asked the DC to ensure quality of construction of the dwelling houses under the scheme. He at the same time asked the concerned functionary to work day in and day out for meeting the target of PMAY (Urban) within the stipulated time.

The chief minister also asked DC to see that nobody is deprived in Lakhimpur district of pure drinking water and therefore, requested him to implement the Central government’s flagship scheme Jal Jeevan Mission. He also stressed on adequately treating the water and making it arsenic free, if there is any trace of it. For the total coverage of AADHAAR registration, Sonowal emphasised on expediting the registration process and increase the number of executing agencies from the existing 196.

He also asked the DC to ensure that no unscrupulous element in the name of AADHAAR registration process indulges in illegal transaction of money.

Speaking on the construction of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, Sonowal said that once completed and dedicated, the hospital will cater to the health-related demands of the people of the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

He also asked the hospital authority to maintain greenery around the boundary of the medical college and hospital.