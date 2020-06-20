Sonowal orders arrest of writer Garga Chatterjee

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: A three-member team Guwahati city police led by DCP (crime) Barun Purkayastha left for Kolkata on Friday night to arrest Garga Chatterjee of West Bengal for posting offensive remarks on social media about Swargadeo Chaolung Suikaphaa and Ahom community.

A case has been registered in the Crime Branch of Assam Police against Garga Chatterjee along with four other such cases for making provocative statements.

“Why does @sarbanandsonwal regularly celebrate a Chinese invader and his invading army? Why does banned separatist group ULFA also celebrate the Chinese invader? Do real Indians know that Indian tax money is being used by BJP in Assam to put up statues of a Chinese invader?” Chatterjee tweeted.

The chief minister directed the city police commissioner to leave for Kolkata itself for apprehending Garga Chatterjee, a CMO release here said.

In a statement here, Sonowal said that Chaolung Sukaphaa was the architect of the greater Assamese identity and making derogatory statements about such a great personality could not be tolerated.

Saying that posting of offensive remarks on social media misinterpreting historical facts could lead to rift between different communities in an ethnically diverse state like Assam, Sonowal stated that the derogatory statements had hurt the sentiments of Assamese people and he underlined the need to take legal action against offenders like these for discouraging such behaviours in future.”