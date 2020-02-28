Sonowal receives Dr SP Mukherjee Award 2020 for Politics

Award is an inspiration to work for national integration: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal was presented the prestigious Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee award 2020 for politics at the 6th India Ideas Conclave being held at Tent City Narmada in Gujarat on Friday.

The award, instituted by India Foundation, was presented to Sonowal by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and speaker of People’s Majlis of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, which carries a citation, a specially designed trophy and a cheque worth Rs one lakh.

While receiving the award, Sonowal said that the award is an inspiration to work for national integration and to take Dr. SP Mukherjee’s vision and philosophy forward. He also dedicated the award to the people of Assam, who have been the source of inspiration and guidance during his public life.

Sonowal said that Dr. SP Mukherjee was a true son of mother India, a true nationalist and patriot. His principles and thoughts were beyond any personal ambition. He always thought for India, lived for India and finally died for India. He further said that Dr. Mukherjee established Bharatiya Jana Sangh with the objective of an alternative politics, ideology and an alternative thinking that continues to inspire and guide policies and thinking.

Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s historic step to strengthen national integration by abrogating Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution, the chief minister said that this has completed the incomplete work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to unify the country.

Further, this monumental initiative has not only fulfilled the dream of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee of ‘eknishanekpra dhanek samvidhan’ but also registered a resounding statement towards realizing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, Sonowal observed.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first PM of the nation who discovered the potential and possibilities of the Northeast, the chief minister said that since taking over charge he has made sincere efforts to expedite growth in the region. He said that during last seven decades of India’s independence, the region was subjected to neglect and oppression by the Congress which ruled at the Centre and the northeastern states for most of these years. Contrary to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has always been inclusive development and to build “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. He said that the Prime Minister termed the Northeast as the “New Growth Engine of New India” and Astalakshmi of the country and made a strategy shift to the development process in the Northeast.

Sonowal also informed that the Prime Minister giving a major boost to economic development in the Northeast has sanctioned more that Rs. 47,000 crore in the petroleum sector apart from boosting cultural and commercial linkages with the ASEAN countries through his path-breaking Act East Policy. Sonowal also lauded the PM for glorifying Assamese culture during the recent visit of US President Donald Trump wherein Bihu was performed. He also said PM Modi gave distinct identity to Assamese Gamosa and also honoured legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by bestowing the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna upon him.

In his speech, Sonowal also highlighted the deep rooted connection that exists between Assam and Gujarat. He said that the essence of Bharat Bhumi lies in Unity in Diversity wherein East to West and North to South are united historically, culturally, philosophically with the aim of unification of India. He said that as permythology, Lord Krishna married Rukmini, princess of Kundil kingdom in Assam and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika married Priyambada Patel whose family hailed from Gujarat.

Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu, Board of Governors of India Foundation Shaurya Doval, Ram Madhav and several other dignitaries were present in the award ceremony.

Noteworthy that apart from Dr. SP Mukherjee Award for Politics, India Foundation Awards 2020 was also presented in three other categories of public life which include Dr. BR Shenoy Award for Economy which has been given to NK Singh, Sree Narayana Guru Award for Social Work which has been given to K. Parasaran and Ustad Bismillah Khan Award for Culture which went to Bharatbala.