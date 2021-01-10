Sonowal releases book on Jyoti Prasad Agarwala

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal released the Assamese and Hindi edition of a book titled ‘Mahasilpi Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’ written by Om Prakash Gattani at his official residence in Guwahati on Sunday.

The book highlights the personality of the legendary artist and his contribution towards Assamese art and culture. Sonowal while appreciating the initiative of the author observed that the book would help in promoting the values and contributions of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala across the country.

He also urged to translate the book into English language so that it reaches world readers. Stating that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala through his creative works espoused humanitarian values, Sonowal said that his works inspired the younger generation to contribute for nation building. He further stressed on promoting more awareness about the importance of nature and biodiversity for human survival and said that there should be a balance between ecology and economy as well as humanity and technology.