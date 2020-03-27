Sonowal reviews coronavirus preparedness in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 26: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) and reviewed the preparedness of Sonitpur district administration to prevent the outbreak of novel Coronavirus.

He directed the deputy commissioner of the district to ensure supply of essential commodities so that people do not have to face difficulty during the lock down period.

He urged the District Chamber of Commerce to keep a strict control over the prices of essential items and prevent price rise. He also directed for setting up a dedicated 24/7 monitoring cell in the deputy commissioner’s office where people can report about suspected cases and seek help for prevention of the disease outbreak.

He asked the deputy commissioner to appoint dedicated employees in the cell.

He stressed on the need to monitor the youths coming home from outside the state and making them aware about self-quarantine protocols.

The importance of hand washing, hygiene, social distancing etc must be taught in the tea garden areas and the need to stay within homes during 21 days national lock down period must be properly communicated, he said.

He also directed the health department to conduct health check-ups of tea garden youths coming from outside the state with the Mobile Medical Unit vehicles.

Uninterrupted drinking water supply, maintaining transport communication for essential commodities, conducting sanitization of public places were some other key directives of the chief minister during the meeting.

Later, addressing the media personnel in the medical college, the chief minister thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedics of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital along with safaikarmis and cleaners, police and all the personnel of various departments working dedicatedly to fight the coronavirus menace. He appreciated their roles in inspiring the common people through their wholehearted efforts and instilling confidence in the people that coronavirus challenge would be overcome.

The chief minister earlier visited the isolation wards of the hospital and also took stock of ICU units and other facilities available in TMCH. He interacted with the doctors and other staffs of the hospital about the preparatory measures taken for the treatment COVID-19 affected patients.

Water resource minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Bora, Rituparna Barua, Ganesh Limbu, DC Sonitpur, Principal of TMCH Dr.Karuna Hazarika, medical officers and other officials of Sonitpur district administration were also present in the meeting.