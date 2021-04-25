Sonowal reviews Majuli Covid-19 situation

Admin must check price rise of essential commodities: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a review meeting with the Majuli district administration officials at Majuli DC office conference hall and took stock of existing infrastructure for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, testing, oxygen cylinder stock, vaccination, etc. The deputy commissioner of the district apprised the chief minister about the steps taken by the district administration and the health department to contain the spread of the pandemic in the district while also informing about the status of vaccination drive.

During the meeting, Sonowal stressed on the importance of generating mass awareness of the Covid-19 protocols and said that the health department must work vigorously to ramp up Covid-19 testing in the district. He also emphasised the need for home isolation of Covid positive patients and on keeping adequate stock of oxygen cylinders to meet exigencies. He further directed for setting up a special monitoring system for those places in the district where the infection rate is higher. He also instructed the Food and Civil Supplies department to ensure that the prices of essential commodities are under strict regulations. Majuli DC Bikram Koiri, SP, joint director of Health Services, PHED and other department officials were also present in the meeting.

___________