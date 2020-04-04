Sonowal reviews preparedness to combat COVID-19

CM visits Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong district

HT Bureau

DONKAMUKAM/ HAFLONG, April 4: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Hamren in West Karbi Anglong district to review preparedness of the district to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

Interacting with media persons, Sonowal said the state is fighting with united effort against COVID-19. He said that the people of Assam have extended full support to the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and adhered to its norms with discipline and resoluteness maintaining social distance. He also appealed the people to maintain the same spirit for coming days.

Sonowal also appreciated the people for ensuring successful compliance of lockdown norms in the district. He also praised the role of the official of health, police, food & civil supplies, transport and power department who are working day and night to ease out the trouble times.

Further stating that already 25 positive cases have been detected in Assam, the chief minister urged people not to panic and continue the fight against COVID-19 with positive outlook and discipline. He also expressed hope that successful compliance of the lockdown till April 14 would significantly help in minimising infection from this dreaded disease.

Sonowal visited the quarantine centre set up at Kuthepi Model School, Donkamokam and held a review meeting at Waisong Indoor Stadium conference hall with district administration and senior officials of health and other departments.

HAD minister Sum Ronghang, CEM of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, principal secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Das, DC Isfaqur Rahman, SP Dr. Ramandeep Kaur and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

Earlier, Sonowal visited Haflong in Dima Hasao district to take stock of preparedness of district administration to fight against COVID-19. The chief minister visited Haflong Civil hospital and held a review meeting with senior officials of the district.

While attending the review meeting at the district Circuit House, Sonowal directed the district administration to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to people in view of the ongoing lockdown.

He also asked the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to keep strict vigil to ensure complete compliance of lockdown norms in the district. The DC informed chief minister about the emergency services pressed into operation apart from measures taken to ensure supply of essential goods to people and number of people who are put under quarantine in the district.

MLA Birbhadra Hagjer, CEM of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Garlosa, EM for health Samuel Changsan, EM for food and civil supplies N Hmar, EM for education Department N Garlosa, DC Amitabh Rajkhowa, SP Bir Bikram Gogoi and other senior officials were present in the meeting.