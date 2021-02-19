Sonowal signs ‘transformation through transportation’ mantra

CM flags off Uberization Scheme of transport dept *** inaugurates cargo flight centre

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday flagged off buses under Uberization scheme of transport department at Assam Administrative Staff College in the city.

Under this scheme, the state government has decided to add 339 buses in the first phase which would ply on different routes and will continue to sanction more buses in the subsequent financial years till Assam government achieves the goal where the public transport in Assam is at par with the rest of the country.

The scheme implemented by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) would share 25 percent of the total cost of the bus and 65 percent would be shared by SBI.

Out of the 25 percent, the state government would provide subsidy of 10 percent and 15 percent would be in the form of interest free loan payable in 5-year period.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged ‘transformation through transportation’ in the country and the state government has been taking rapid strides towards achieving the target of smooth connectivity across the state.

“This scheme will generate a lot of employment opportunities for the unemployed youths in the state and also remove communication bottlenecks,” he added.

Calling on the young entrepreneurs to set an example of success, Sonowal said that the buses operated by these young beneficiaries must set an example of punctuality, efficiency and timely public service in the state. The state government is striving towards youth led development and success of schemes like these would inspire other young entrepreneurs to come forward and take up the challenge of setting up a successful business, he added.

Saying that the beneficiaries must work hard and put in their honest and dedicated efforts for making this scheme a success, Sonowal said that failure of such schemes result in loss of faith by young generation in entrepreneurship while also causing damages to public property like buses and other infrastructures.

He also thanked SBI for coming forward and helping the youth of the state in their quest for a successful life.

Sonowal also urged the young entrepreneurs to come forward and take advantage of the state government’s schemes for finding employment avenues and he stressed on the importance of creating awareness about the schemes so that more and more youths take up entrepreneurship.

In his speech, transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said today is a historic day for the state as the chief minister flagged off buses under Uberization scheme for improving road communication in the state and also inaugurated the Centre for Perishable Cargo at LGBI airport for enabling state farmers to find wider market opportunities for their products.

Under initiatives like Act East Policy and skill development mission of Prime Minister Modi, Assam government is taking rapid strides to develop the state at a fast pace and holistic development of the state would be achieved through dedicated efforts.

ASTC chairman Ashok Bhattarai, vice chairman Haricharan Bodo, principal secretary of transport department KK Dwivedi, ASTC managing director Anand Prakash Tiwari were also present in the programme among others.

Earlier, the chief minister launched the Centre for Perishable Cargo at LGBI Airport in the city.

The AIDC has set up a Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC) at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. The project is aimed to provide state-of-the-art infrastructures for air cargo handling facilities, cold storages and to boost export of horticulture products from North Eastern Region.