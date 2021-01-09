Sonowal stresses on increasing agricultural production

CM attends 7th Yuva Kishan Mahotsav

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday attended the 7th Yuva Kishan Mahotsav organised by Orchid India at Laluk in Lakhimpur district. The chief minister on the occasion stressed on increasing agricultural production for economic empowerment of the farmers.

Stating that the Central and State governments have launched a number of schemes for benefitting the farmers, the chief minister said that the youth and educated section of the society have taken up farming in the country today which is providing them an opportunity for self employment.

He highlighted Central and State government’s schemes such as Fasal Bima Yoajan, KCC, Soil Health Card, Kishan Sanman Nidhi, Krishi Sinchai Yojana, CM’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana, CM Krishi Sa-Sajuli Yojana etc. which have been successful in increasing productivity as well as giving a new dignity to the farmers.

Underlining the need for value addition of agricultural products, the chief minister said that the state government has taken steps for procurement of farm produce and strengthening the market system. He informed that steps have been taken to ensure that the farmers get MSP for paddy at Rs. 1868 per quintal. He also said that the state government urged FCI to set up paddy procurement centres at 222 development blocks in the state.

Saying that the state government has been marching ahead to position Assam as an economically vibrant state, the chief minister observed that with a better work culture the state is heading towards peace and progress today. He also spoke about the steps taken by the Assam Government to weed out corruption from the state machinery and also various initiatives taken for protecting the rights and interests of the indigenous communities safeguarding their culture, heritage, tradition etc.

While chairman of Orchid India Rishi Raj Hazarika delivered the welcome speech, the meeting was also addressed by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and P&RD Minister Naba Kumar Doley. MLAs Debananda Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi, Chairman of Assam Finance Corporation Bijoy Kumar Gupta, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Agriculture University Dr. K M Bujarbaruah, organizing secretary of Kishan Sangha Krishna Bora, social workers Manturam Jee, Jatin Bora and Bidya Sagar were also present among others in the meeting.