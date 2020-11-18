Sonowal to inaugurate NHIDCL bypass in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 17: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) bypass by opening the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Bokul, Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The length of the road is 15.5 km and with a sanctioned cost of Rs 351.31 crore the road was constructed.

After the opening of the bypass the communication will be much easier for the people of other districts because they didn’t have to enter in the Dibrugarh town.

“The project was completed within the time frame. We are happy that on Wednesday the road will be inaugurated by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. After opening of the road traffic congestion of Dibrugarh town will be free. Earlier, the vehicle from other districts have to enter Dibrugarh town but now they will take this new route,” said Murlidhar Roy, a resident of Dibrugarh.

Ahead of Assembly election, the BJP has been geared up and busy in inaugurating the developmental projects.

“We are happy that after a long time the road infrastructure of Dibrugarh has developed. Traffic congestion is one of the main issues in Dibrugarh town because the vehicles coming from Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia have to enter in the main Dibrugarh town. But now after the opening it will solve the vexed issue,” said a senior resident.