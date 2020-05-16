Sonowal urges agri-scientists for developing methods of triple cropping

Agriculture has the potential to turn around state’s corona hit economy: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: As a part of sequel of activities for strengthening agro-based economy, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Assam Agricultural University, Kahikuchi campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kamrup and asked the agricultural scientists to develop ways and means for triple cropping system in the state on Saturday.

A day after his announcement of losing Rs 1000 crore revenue everyday amid coronavirus pandemic in the state, chief minister Sonowal in an attempt to infuse fresh lease of life in rural economy, urged the agri-scientists to empower the farming community as well as increasing fertility of the crop area to sustainably practise triple cropping system thorough out year in the state.

He said, “If this can be done it will help in ramping up production and at the same time state’s self-reliance. In a state where approximately 53 per cent of the total workforce is engaged in agriculture, the sector if practised scientifically can turn around the state’s economy which is in slump because of COVID 19 pandemic”. He also asked the agri-scientists to take the lead to use agriculture in the state’s endeavour to turn-around its corona affected economy.

Sonowal, also visited a plot of land where in Dhaincha, regarded as green manure to sustain high demand for organic farming, is cultivated. Sonowal requested the KVK functionaries for increased cultivation of Dhaincha to contribute increased production of agri-products. He later also distributed vegetable seeds and paddy seeds among the farmers besides also giving away pulverisers, power tillers etc. Later while talking to farming community in KVK, he said that though COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation hard with economy being the worst affected, the bail-out package announced by the Prime Minister has ushered in a ray of ray of hope. He said that the INR20 lakh crore stimulus package can strengthen state’s economy with MSME sectors taking the lead in reviving the state’s economy.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Food Processing Minister Atul Bora, Guwahati Development Law and Justice Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MP Queen Oja, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, Vice Chancellor Assam Agricultural University Dr Ashok Bhattacharyya, several agricultural scientists and senior officers were present on the occasion.