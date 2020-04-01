Sonowal urges people to stay united in the fight against coronavirus

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 1: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to stand united cutting across linguistic or religious divides in this fight against coronavirus.

Saying that this was not the time of narrow mindedness, he stressed on the need of staying united and strengthening the government’s efforts to overcome this challenge.

Addressing media persons at Brahmaputra State Guest House on Wednesday, Sonowal also appreciated the roles played by doctors, nurses, lab technicians, safai karmi etc. along with police, food and civil supplies department, power, PHED and other such essential service providers in this hour of crisis and called on the people to motivate and encourage these personnel who have been working day and night for the society.

He urged the people of the state to observe 21 day national lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and maintain social distancing to break the chain of coronavirus pandemic.

Appealing the people not to panic but to stay aware and alert while maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, the chief minister said the state government is working dedicatedly to contain the outbreak of this pandemic and reiterated that people from all sections of the society must pledge to overcome this challenge by staying united.

MLA Bimal Borah, member secretary of SLAC for youth and students’ welfare Lakhya Konwar were also present on the occasion.