Sonowal visits martyred AR jawan’s home at Pathsala

Bereaved family gets Rs 20 lakh from Assam Govt

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, Aug 2: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday paid a visit to slain Assam Rifles jawan Pranay Kalita’s residence at Pathsala and shared his grief and condolences with the bereaved family members.

He paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Pranay Kalita.

Pranay Kalita along with two other jawans of Assam Rifles was killed in an ambush in Manipur’s Chandel district on July 29. His last rites were performed in his native village at Ghatbar with full state honours on July 31.

Sonowal visited the jawan’s residence and empathised with the latter’s wife, father and mother. He said that the state is proud of his sacrifice and sense of duty towards his nation.

Responding to a demand, Sonowal also said that the road leading to the residence of the slain Jawan will be given facelift and named after the Jawan.

Sonowal also handed over a cheque worth Rs. 20 lakh to Kalita’s wife. Industry and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Dilip Saikia and a host of others were present there during chief minister’s visit.