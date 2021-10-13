Sootea son becomes chief officer of LGBI airport

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 12: The news of Utpal Badal Baruah; son of Sootea becoming the chief officer of LGBI airport has sent the city of Sootea into a joyous mood.

Utpal Badal Baruah, also known for his literary contributions, originally hails from Mudoi Gaon under Biswanath district.

Baruah had served as the chief officer (management) at the fourth and newly constructed Kannur International Airport, Kerala. Baruah was a student of Chatia HSS and passed HSLC examination in the year 1985. After that he got admission in science stream at Cotton College. He obtained his B.E in Electronics and Communication from Chennai. He had joined the civil aviation centre at Allahabad in 1993 and served in various parts of India which include Imphal, Guwahati, Tezpur, Goa, New Delhi and Hyderabad etc. Besides this, he had the privilege of serving as an aviation officer abroad. He had served at Mactan-Cebu International Airport of the Philippines as an officer in 2014.

Besides being a civil aviation official, Baruah used to write regularly for newspapers, periodicals, journals of international importance. Many of his writes-ups on civil aviation and air-transports are available on the internet. He has been out of the state for nearly twenty years. Despite this, he has never given up his writing spirit. He used to write for vernacular dailies, weekly and monthly etc. They include Prantik, Sadin, Amar Asom, The Assam Tribune etc.

He has two books to his credit. They are Surjya Deshar Por Surjya Duba Desholoi (2012) and Jeeban Bator Ras (2020). In addition to this many of his stories have been broadcasted by AIR, Guwahati.

Baruah maintains a close connection to his birthplace Sootea. He is closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations of Sootea.

