SOP released to tackle black fungus infection

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: The Assam government has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the possible spread of mucormycosis or black fungus in the state, two days after a 27-year old youth succumbed to the infection at Apollo Hospital here on Thursday night.

The patient had recovered from Covid, but succumbed to the complications caused by the black fungus disease on May 19. It was the first such case of black fungus reported in the state.

On Thursday, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) asked all the states and Union Territories to declare black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

“A large number of similar cases have been reported from other parts of the country, and there is a likelihood of an increase in the number of such cases in the future,” the SOP issued by the health department stated here.

“In order to screen, diagnose and manage such cases of black fungus in Covid patients, the standard operating procedure is notified with immediate effect,” the SOP said.

The SOP contains details on symptoms, management of Covid-19 patients with black fungus infection and advisory for the general public, and treatment protocols.

“The mucormycosis is a rare serious fungal infection caused by fungus Mucor. People can be infected with black fungus by coming in contact with its spores in the environment,” the SOP said.

“It can also develop in the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, abrasion, burn, or other types of skin trauma,” the SOP said.

“People who have uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, and immune-suppressed patients, those in ICU for a prolonged period, people with HIV or malnutrition, and those on steroids for medical cause need to be careful if they develop nasal blockage, facial or cheekbone pain, blackish and foul-smelling nasal discharge, congestion or redness and swelling of eyes and nose, and difficulty in vision,” it said.

The other symptoms are headache and fever, seizures, altered mental state, cough, and blood-stained sputum, shortness of breath with worsening respiratory problem, toothache, loosening of teeth and blackish discoloration in the skin with Necrosis (death of cells or tissue through disease or injury).

The SOP suggested better control of the sugar levels during Covid with or without steroids, judicious use of steroids observing correct timing, correct dose and correct duration, use of clean or sterile water for humidifiers during the oxygen therapy.

It urged the people to use masks while visiting dusty construction sites, wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts, and gloves while handling garden soil, moss or manure, maintain personal hygiene and seek immediate medical attention in case they develop the symptoms.