Speaker bats for preserving history, culture of indigenous people

HT Bureau

Silchar, Sept 15: Biswajit Daimary, speaker of the Assam State Legislative Assembly, has emphasised on preserving the history, art, culture, language, etc. of the indigenous people of the state. He made this remark at a meeting with MP, MLAs and senior citizens representing different linguistic groups at the conference hall of the Office of the deputy commissioner, Cachar here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Daimary said the state government has created a department called the ‘Indigenous Faith and Culture’ to preserve and develop the history and heritage of the indigenous people.

He further added, “I am here in Barak Valley to study what kind of measures should be taken by the state’s indigenous people to preserve their religion and culture.”

Dwelling upon the history of the state, the speaker said, “The civilisation of Assam is 6,000 years old. The battle of Harihar in the Mahabharata took place at Tezpur in Assam. Even in the age of Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Assam had an advanced civilisation. Initiatives have been taken by the present government to revive that history.”

He requested the members present in the meeting to send a proposal to the newly formed department if anyone finds any archaeological monuments or historical or traditional monuments or artifacts of the region.

“Measures will also be taken to preserve the Bhuban Hills in the Barak Valley and the Kapil Muni Ashram, famous for Baruni Mela,” Daimary added.

Stating that the state government is mulling recognising all the languages of Assam, Daimary said that it is also trying to determine the language in which government offices will be run.

“Efforts are also under way to set up ten museums and cultural study centres in the state. A research centre will be opened in each of them. Each such centre will be built on 50 bighas of land at a cost of Rs.25 crore,” speaker Daimary quipped.

Taking part in the discussion, Silchar MP, Dr Rajdeep Roy said that during the upcoming visit of chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to Silchar, he would meet various cross sections of people of the valley in order to help preserve their cultural heritage.

MLAs, Kaushik Rai, Mihir Kanti Shome, Dipayan Chakraborty and Khalil Uddin Majumder, deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli took part in the meeting.

Besides, representatives of different communities and senior citizens of the district also expressed and shared their views.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning speaker Daimary visited Khaspur Rajbari under Udharbandh constituency, where he met officials from the Archaeology Department.

Later, while talking to media persons, Daimary said, “The government of Assam has taken special steps for the development of historical places in the state and a department called Indigenous Faith and Culture has been opened. Through this new department, work will be carried out for the preservation of historical monuments.”

During his visit, the speaker was accompanied by Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa, Udharbandh, MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, Lakhipur, MLA Kaushik Rai and deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.