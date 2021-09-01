Speaker Daimary flags off a fleet of ambulances at Tangla CHC

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Aug 31: Paneri MLA and Assam Legislative Assembly speaker, Biswajit Daimary flagged off a fleet of ambulances donated by Mahindra and Mahindra Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility at Tangla Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Daimary thanked Mahindra and Mahindra Limited for donating 15 ambulances along with oxygen concentrators and termed it a ‘goodwill gesture’ and ‘service to humanity’ by the corporate house. He also asserted that the construction works for upgradation of Tangla CHC into a 100-bedded hospital would start soon. He also stated that the 100-bedded Bhergaon Hospital is lacking staff quarters and construction activities would commence at the earliest. “To boost the health care sector in the region, an adequate number of doctors would also be appointed by the department in the hospitals and Community Healthcare Centres,” he added.