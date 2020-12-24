Special Bharat Darshan tour package launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a PSU under the Ministry of Railways launched an exclusive Bharat Darshan Tour package named Rampath Yatra to Northern India covering religious places of tourist interest related to Lord Rama. Varanasi – Ayodha – Prayagraj (Allahabad) will be covered in the itinerary.

On earlier occasions several successful tours have been organised covering places associated with Lord Rama. However, this is the first instance when such a trip has been organised from the North Eastern part of the country.

The special tourist train will originate from Agartala on February 23, 2021 with stoppages for passenger boarding/deboarding at Dharmanagar – New Karimganj – Badarpur- Guwahati – New Bongaigaon – New Cooch Behar – New Jalpaiguri – Katihar. Passengers can book the ticket for the journey through IRCTC Tourism portal (www.irctctourism.com).