Special Brahmaputra Mail train to run on electric traction up to NJP Jn

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Taking another step forward towards 100% electrification, 05956 Delhi – Guwahati Special Brahmaputra Mail which left Delhi on Sunday became the first NFR owned Mail/Express train in post lockdown period to run on electric traction up to New Jalpaiguri Junction.

Earlier this train was running up to Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn on electric traction. Notably, it will reach New Jalpaiguri on July 7 covering 1624 kms. With commissioning of 326 RKM Electrification works up to New Jalpaiguri Jn, NF Railway has also entered into Electric Traction era.

05956/05955 Delhi-Dibrugarh-Delhi Special Brahmaputra Mail will be the first passenger train in the newly electrified section of Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur portion under Malda division of Eastern Railway to reach up to New Jalpaiguri.

Notably, the successful CRS inspection of the 39km Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur section was completed on June 30 last, completing a missing link to start this operation. It may be noted that this operation will be saving fuel costing approximately INR20.4 cr per annum.

Additionally, now both the routes connecting Delhi to NE states upto New Jalpaiguri via Katihar, Bhagalpur and both the routes connecting Mumbai to NE states upto New Jalpaiguri via Kharagpur-Howrah-Malda and Prayagraj-Patna-Bhagalpur-Malda have been fully electrified.