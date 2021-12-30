Special initiatives for Road Safety on Dec 31, Jan 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: The fourth and last meeting for this year of the Kamrup District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held in the Office Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner, Kamrup on Wednesday.

The meeting, held in the presence of the representatives of Transport, Police, Health, Education, Public Works Department, Food and Civil Supplies, Information and Public Relations departments as well as representatives from National Highways Authority and Insurance Company, was chaired by additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Kamrup, Pranab Dutta Goswami.

In his introductory speech, District Transport officer and member secretary, DRSC Rupjyoti Kalita briefed about the minutes of earlier meetings and requested all concerned to apprise the department of the measures taken in this regard. He also urged all concerned to take all necessary measures to reduce accidents in the district and specially to ensure zero accidents on December 31 and January 1.

The meeting was informed that to create awareness about wearing helmets and avoiding drunken driving for safety of all, leaflets are being distributed besides displaying banners, posters etc. in various picnic spots in the district.

On the other hand, as a precautionary measure, district transport, district administration and police administration are also conducting operations at various places of the district against drunken driving.

The committees headed by circle officers have also been keeping strong vigilance in this regard.

In the meeting, ADC Goswami urged all concerned to take measures to repair the potholes on the national as well as state highways.

He also directed the police authority to establish a temporary barricade in the Dora Kohora area at NH 37 to stop the contra flow in the accident prone area. On the other hand, the concerned authorities were also asked to take action in case of traffic jams in front of the Food Corporation of India warehouse at Changsari.

Further, he also directed to remove the non-functioning vehicles lying on the edge of the road to prevent accidents during the hail. The concerned authorities are also instructed to complete the installation of signage for the schools situated nearby national and state highways.

The meeting also focused on taking initiatives to inform the public about the Solatium Scheme implemented under District Administration to help the next of kin deceased in the accidents.

As per government directive, trauma centres will be set up in the block primary health centres, government and private hospitals along the national highway for accidental emergency treatment.

Goswami also urged the concerned department to keep additional ambulances ready for December 31 and January 1, in addition to the ambulances currently available. He also reminded the government instructions not to grant leave to any health officer or employee on those two days.