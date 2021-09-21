Tuesday, September 21
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Special programme in Sonitpur for children with chronic health condition

Special programme in Sonitpur for children with chronic health condition

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

 

TEZPUR, Sept 20: Deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das inaugurated a special program on Monday to feed the children with cerebral palsy and mental disabilities at the Missionaries of Charity, Tezpur by officials and staff of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad office. Superintendent of police, Dr. Dhananjay Ghanwant, CEO Zilla Parishad, Diganta Baishya, ADC Romy Baruah, chairperson CWC, Dilip Baruah, chief manager SBI, assistant commissioner, DIPRO, officials from District Child Protection Unit of  Sonitpur & Biswanath, mediapersons, staffs of Zilla Parishad, staffs of Missionaries of Charity (MOC) were present in the programme.

The programme started with a welcome song sung by the inmates and children of Missionaries of Charity and the officials present were felicitated by the children and inmates of Missionaries of Charity. Altogether 76 inmates and 21 staff of Missionaries of Charity were provided lunch during the program.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply