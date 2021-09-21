Special programme in Sonitpur for children with chronic health condition

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 20: Deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das inaugurated a special program on Monday to feed the children with cerebral palsy and mental disabilities at the Missionaries of Charity, Tezpur by officials and staff of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad office. Superintendent of police, Dr. Dhananjay Ghanwant, CEO Zilla Parishad, Diganta Baishya, ADC Romy Baruah, chairperson CWC, Dilip Baruah, chief manager SBI, assistant commissioner, DIPRO, officials from District Child Protection Unit of Sonitpur & Biswanath, mediapersons, staffs of Zilla Parishad, staffs of Missionaries of Charity (MOC) were present in the programme.

The programme started with a welcome song sung by the inmates and children of Missionaries of Charity and the officials present were felicitated by the children and inmates of Missionaries of Charity. Altogether 76 inmates and 21 staff of Missionaries of Charity were provided lunch during the program.