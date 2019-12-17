Special session of Meghalaya Assembly on ILP on December 19

Situation in Shillong better: Conrad Sangma ** Cabinet clears ILP resolution

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakarvorty

SHILLONG, Dec 17: The Meghalaya Assembly will hold a one-day special session on December 19 to pass a resolution to introduce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, even as the Meghalaya Cabinet Tuesday approved a resolution in this regard.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that in the session a resolution would be adopted requesting the Central government to introduce the ILP in the state of Meghalaya.

When asked whether the government is prioritising ILP or the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that seeks registration of people from outside who visit Meghalaya, Conrad said, “The state government at the moment is moving for the resolution to urge the central government to implement ILP.”

Regarding the ongoing agitation and turmoil in the state, Sangma claimed that the situation in the last few days in Shillong has improved after some violence. He said that initiative has been taken to ensure that right information goes to people.

On Friday, nearly 25,000 people gathered in front of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong demanding implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday unanimously cleared the resolution to implement ILP in the State of Meghalaya under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations 1873.

After the Cabinet meeting Sangma told reporters that the Cabinet unanimously approved the government resolution on the ILP and the same would be passed during a one-day special session by the state Assembly on Thursday.

“We informed the union home minister that we would be going ahead with the resolution. All these steps have been a positive response,” he added.

Curfew relaxed: The district administration of East Khasi Hills again relaxed the curfew in Shillong for 13 hours on Tuesday. In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the district administration of East Khasi Hills has not completely lifted the curfew in Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya.