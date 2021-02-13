Special sleeper coaches rebuilding Rajdhani Express

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Ministry of Railways have decided to replace the rake of Agartala – Anand Vihar terminal special Rajdhani Express with Tejas sleeper upgraded coaches.

This will be the first train on Tejas rake to be run on NFR. Provided with smart features, the coaches of this new sleeper type Tejas train will offer best in class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service from Agartala is scheduled for February 15.

Some major stoppages of the train will be at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur Jn, Hojai, Guwahati, Rangiya Jn, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn and Kanpur Central before reaching Anand Vihar Terminus. The train will have one AC first class, three AC Two tier, eleven AC three tier, one AC hot buffet car coaches apart from two generator cum luggage vans for booking of parcels etc.

With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers. A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out with the introduction of sleeper type Tejas trains. 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches are planned to be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in the Financial Year 2021-22 which will gradually replace the premium long distance trains all over Indian Railways network.