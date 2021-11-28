Special summary revision awareness programme organised in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 27: An awareness programme was organised by holding a road show on Saturday at Kokrajhar regarding the special summary revision programme of photo electoral-2022.

Additional deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar, Rajiv Kumar Das flagged off the road show in front of the DC office Kokrajhar.

The road show organised by Kokrajhar district election office, carrying publicity for awareness among the new voters, travelled through civil lines road, RNB road, flyover, JD Road and concluded at the starting point.

Notably, nearly 5,000 new voters have so far enrolled their names in the special summary revision of photo electoral-2022 and the final draft is scheduled to be published on January 5, 2022.

Das said that the district administration and election office has been carrying various kinds of awareness programmes to create awareness among the new voters in the district and they have so far received a good response from the citizens.