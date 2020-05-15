Special train arrives in Dibrugarh, 261 passengers deboarded

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 14: As many as 261 passengers arrived at the Dibrugarh railway station at Banipur by the Delhi-Dibrugarh special train on Thursday morning.

The special train carrying stranded people reached the Dibrugarh railway station at exactly 7.30 am. The passengers deboarded the train in an organised and systematic manner maintaining social distancing.

The passengers were screened at the railway station itself before they were taken to various quarantine centres. The passengers of other districts and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh were taken to their respective places where they will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Among the district-wise passengers who deboarded at Dibrugarh railway station were: Dibrugarh (74), Lakhimpur (19), Tinsukia (97), Dhemaji (28), Charaideo (21), Sivasagar (5) and Biswanath (4).

There were 13 passengers from Arunachal Pradesh. Four passengers from Dibrugarh were found with symptoms of fever during screening. All the four who belong to a single family have been sent to Jokai quarantine centre for COVID-19 test.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, superintendent of police Sreejith T, joint director of health services Dr Nabajyoti Gogoi and other officials were present at the railway station to supervise the whole process.

Moreover, two ministers of state Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah and Digboi MLA Suren Phukan were present to take stock of the arrangement facilities.

Earlier on Wednesday night, 130 passengers de-boarded at Guwahati Railway Station. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the railway station to monitor the de-boarding and transit process.

Among them 51 passengers were brought to Sarusajai Stadium for mandatory screening and quarantine. Sarma also visited Sarusajai at night.

There were five stoppages of the Dibrugarh-bound special train in Assam—Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Lumding, Mariyani and Dibrugarh.

Shramik Express from Chennai arriving Badarpur today

Shramik Express train is reaching Badarpur Railway Station in Karimganj on Friday.

The train that originated at Chennai will terminate at Bhairobi in Mizoram. It reached Malda in West Bengal in the afternoon.

Sources said of the 78 passengers arriving by the special train, 75 are from Karimganj and three from Cachar.

Meanwhile, the Hailakandi district administration has set up an inbound passengers facilitation centre at Badarpur railway station manned by officials of the administration, police and health personnel to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to the district. After screening, passengers will board the buses arranged by the administration to the institutional quarantine facilities here.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the returnees who were stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown in the next couple of days by trains and other modes of transport, the administration has set up additional quarantine centres in schools and colleges, besides strengthening the isolation wards in hospitals. Deputy Commissioner, MN Dahal inspected the Algapur College to be converted into quarantine centre, Mohonpur CHC and Algapur Model Hospital to oversee the arrangements for quarantining of inbound people for a duration of 14 days.

Assistant commissioner, Parikshit Phukan said calls are being made to the passengers travelling by trains to South Assam as per the passengers’ lists to keep a tab on the persons. Phukan said that no passengers from the district travelled by Rajdhani Express that reached Guwahati on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the first batch of 37 returnees alighted from the special train at Mariani railway junction here on Thursday. In a separate vehicle nine persons who had attended the infamous Tabliqhi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March, also returned to Jorhat.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A. Korati said that the nine Tablighi Jamaat attendees had returned to Jorhat from Rajasthan.

“They have been tested and found negative for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Hence they will be sent for home quarantine after stamping. We have taken their samples also, as is the procedure for all incoming passengers from other States,” Korati further said.

The Tablighi jamaat markaaz became infamous as soon as six persons who were connected to the markaaz expired at Andhra Pradesh of COVID-19. There was widespread infection in all states due to the infected attendees who returned to their respective home state including Assam.

The deputy commissioner further informed that all of them belonged to the Deberapara area of Jorhat near Mariani. Korati said that out of 37 train passengers screened on Wednesday 19 belonged to Jorhat, 1 to Majuli, 15 to Golaghat and 2 to Sivasagar. All of them would be put to home or institution quarantine.

From May 6th till date 565 people who arrived by own vehicles or ambulances have been screened in Jorhat.

Two hotels in Jorhat, Jora Palace and MD’s Hotel, located in crowded areas of the town have been withdrawn as quarantine facilities.

The Jorhat district unit of All Assam Students’ Union had expressed concern at the roping in of hotels as quarantine facilities for migrants returning to the state due to their location in the middle of the town a couple of days ago.