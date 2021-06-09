Special train services between Guwahati-Secunderabad and Guwahati-Okha extended 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: The NFR has decided to extend the services of special trains running between Guwahati-Secunderabad and Guwahati-Okha.

Services of Train No. 07030 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly summer special leaving from Secunderabad on Sunday have been extended to run for two trips.

On the first trip the train left from Secunderabad on June 6, and consequently another trip of the train will leave from Secunderabad on June 13.

In return, services of Train No. 07029 Guwahati-Secunderabad weekly summer special leaving from Guwahati on Wednesday have been extended to run for two trips. The train will leave from Guwahati on June 9 and 16.

Services of Train No. 09501 Okha–Guwahati special leaving from Okha on Friday have been extended to run for another trip on June 11. In return direction, services of Train No. 09502 Guwahati–Okha special leave from Guwahati on Monday has been extended to run for another trip on June 14. The train will run with revised timings at Kota junction, Sawai Madhopur and Bayana junction.

Restoration of train service: Services of Train No. 03246 Rajendra Nagar–New Jalpaiguri (tri-weekly) special leaving from Rajendra Nagar on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been restored from June 10 till further advice.

In return, services of Train No. 03245 New Jalpaiguri– Rajendra Nagar (tri-weekly) special departing from New Jalpaiguri on Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been restored from June 12.