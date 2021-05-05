Spike in Covid cases in Hailakandi district

DC asks health department to step up RAT, contact tracing

HT Correspondent

Hailakandi, May 4: In view of a spike in Covid cases the district administration has decided to step up testing and contact tracing.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation at his office conference hall, deputy commissioner MeghNidhiDahal asked the health authorities to step up RAT in interior areas, bus stands, market places, wholesale markets, FCI depot, pharmacies and in areas where number of Covid positive cases are high.

He fixed a minimum number of 1,500 tests per day.

He directed the officials to depute 10 mobile teams to the diverse areas to increase testing to contain the virus.

Dahal directed the health authorities to ramp up the health facilities, including expansion of bed capacity for Covid patients at the SK Roy Civil Hospital.

Assuring the health officials of logistics support from the administration, Dahal asked them to make proper and judicious use of the resources available during the Covid pandemic times.

The deputy commissioner asked the health functionaries to work in close tandem with the circle level task force to prevent further spread of the disease.

He asked the health officials to monitor the health condition of the asymptomatic and mild Covid patients constantly through the call centre manned by ANMs and GNMs and also to provide telemedicine facility to the patients under home isolation.

Dahal also took stock of vaccine dose and the vaccination being carried out in as many as 50 vaccination centres across the district.

Dahal asked the DIPRO and the DME to step up awareness on Covid through mobile miking and social media networks.

The review meeting was attended by ADC Dhrubajyoti Deb, joint director health services, Dr AK Barman among others.