Srimanta Sankardev birth anniv observed

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Oct 24: 573rd birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was organised by Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Karbi Anglong District Branch at Belguri village, Howraghat in Karbi Anglong.

Srimanta Sankardev was a religious reformer who played an important role in the revival of Assamese language, culture, literature and society.

Youth and Women’s conference was also held. In the programme competition on literature and dance was also held.

District vice president of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Madhab Bora, adviser Madan Bora and others attended the programme.