Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha KA prez passes away 

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, July 16: A homeopathic doctor, teacher and former president of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Kar bi Anglong district committee Bhuvneshwar Thakuria passed away at his residence at Halodhiati on Friday morning. He was 79. He left behind four daughters and a son.

Ramsing Timung MAC Langpher also visited Thakuria’s residence and paid his last respects to the departed soul. Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Kar bi Anglong district unit, Bakaliaghat Anchalik Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, All Assam Students Union Bakaliaghat unit, among others, paid rich condolences on Thakuria’s demise.