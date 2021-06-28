‘Sristi’ distributes masks senitisers essential commodities among 150 artistes in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 27: At the special initiatives of local MLA Rupak Sarma, ‘Sristi’ a leading cultural organisation of Nagaon on Sunday distributed masks, hand sanitisers and packets of essential commodities among more than 150 artistes, musicians and singers of the town.

The distribution function held at Nagaon Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary School, was inaugurated with Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s evergreen song – ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ by all those artistes, musicians and singers who participated in it. Significantly, the local MLA Rupak Sarma himself beat the leather while singing the song.

Distributing the items among the artistes and musicians of the town, Sarma said that in the ongoing pandemic situation caused by Covid-19, the artistes, singers and musicians were also among those worse affected people and due to Covid situation, many of them currently had to lead a very miserable life. But this little effort from ‘Sristi’ will help all of them a little bit to combat the situation for the time being, Sarma reiterated.

In the distribution function, noted physician Dr Arup Jyoti Mahanta, musicians Ranjit Bora, Kamala Boruah, Gautom Bora, Jagat Bora, Jitu Shravan and other members of ‘Sristi’ were present.

Meanwhile 62 fresh Covid cases were detected on Sunday, taking the total cumulatively active Covid cases in the district to 1975 while 172 people who were undergoing treatment in hospital as well as at homes after being affected by the virus, were recovered from Covid-19.

Among those who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 54 were admitted to hospitals as well as other Covid care centres set up at various places in the district while the rest were put under home isolation, sources said adding further that Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 1280 people on Sunday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 32 swab samples.