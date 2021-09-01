SSB cycle rally reaches Kokrajhar  

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 31: A team of 36 cyclists of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrived at Karigaon National Highway on Tuesday morning in Kokrajhar district. The team will reach New Delhi on October 2 to commemorate the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence and impart the message of Fit India.

The Guwahati to New Delhi cycle rally of SSB started from August 28 to mark the 75th year of the nation’s Independence.

Officials from 6th Battalion of SSB based at Ranighuli in Kokrajhar district accorded a warm welcome to the participant SSB jawans at Karigaon and also organised a breakfast for them.

The team will cross over 2,000 kilometres in their 36 day’s journey from Guwahati passing through West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and finally reaching New Delhi.

Commanding officer of 6th Battalion of SSB based at Ranighuli in Kokrajhar, Vinode Kumar Talwar said that the SSB authorities have carried out the cycle rally to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country and on Tuesday Ranighuli SSB 6th Battalion have offered warm welcome and felicitation to the cycle rally team.

He said that the cycle rally will impart the message of a fit India on its 2,000 km journey.