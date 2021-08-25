Wednesday, August 25
SSB Seizes wooden plank loaded truck

HT Correspondent
UDALGURI, Aug 24: Border outposts of Balemu and Bhairabkunda of 23rd battalion SSB Lalpool have seized a wooden plank loaded truck bearing No AS-01 KC-1815. The wooden planks were handed over to Balemu forest office in Arunachal Pradesh. The seizure was made during naka around 02:00 hours when the miscreants were on the way towards Arunachal Pradesh from Assam.

