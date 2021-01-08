ST status for six ethnic tribes soon: Himanta

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 7: The granting of Schedule Tribe (ST) status to Assam’s six ethnic groups, including Koch Rajbongshis is in a positive direction, finance minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday.

The six ethnic groups will enjoy ST status within a short period, Sarma said addressing the 20th martyr’s day of All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) at Serfanguri Kalabari in Kokrajhar district.

Sarma said the state government has sent the recommendations of Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for preparation of modalities for granting of ST status to the six communities- Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi and Adivasis.

Both Central and state governments are serious in meeting the demands of various ethnic communities with regards to their reservations and autonomy, he said.

“We have fulfilled our promise to set up Kamatapur Autonomous Council. Like the Bodoland Territorial Council, our government has taken responsibilities for the progress of Kamatapur Autonomous Council,” Sarma said.

He also reiterated the need of unity among the Koch Rajbongshi leaders for the development of the community.

The minister also announced Rs 5 lakh as one time assistance to the family of Koch Rajbongshi martyrs.

He also assured of setting up of Chilaray University at Galakganj in Dhubri district in memory of the Koch Rajbongshi general.

As regards to inclusion and exclusion of villages into Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma said nobody should be worried about it and it is a part of the third Bodo Peace Accord.

“A committee has been constituted to study the inclusion and exclusion of village from the BTR,” he said.

Earlier, AKRSU president Karmeswar Roy demanded granting of ST status to the Koch Rajbongshi community without further delay.