Stage set for 4-day Karbi Youth Festival

Artists busy giving final touches to give the festival an ethnic look

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 12: Brisk preparations are on for the 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), organised by Karbi Jutang Jubat Asong (Karbi Cultural Society) (KCS) to be held from February 15 to 19 at Karbi People’s Hall in Taralangso here.

The majestic gate infront of DIG Bungalow with depiction of images relating to Karbi culture, dresses, traditional musical instruments and birds painted with attractive colours have started catching the eyes of many.

At the festival complex, artists are busy to give the final touch to the entry gate. At the ethnic village, the traditional houses of different ethnic groups like Karbis, Dimasas, Rengma Naga, Kuki and Hmar are being constructed.

KCS president Chandrasing Kro informed that 90 percent of preparation works are complete. He said 29 KCS zones will be participating in the festival. This time there are four new participation – Malidor, Cachar district; Rongkhang KCS Zone, Greater Guwahati and from Ribhoi district of Meghalaya.

The road going inside Taralagnso from infront of DIG Bungalow and the entrance gate has been completed. For easy vehicular movement a divider has been made. Solar lights have been erected and footpaths on both sides, CEM informed.

Ronghang said, “A helicopter service will be provided during the festival. Interested persons can take the service of helicopter to view Taralangso complex and Diphu town from above. The fee for one trip is Rs 3000 with five people in one trip.”

With just three days left for the festival, a cleanliness drive was conducted at the venue by the Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) led by its chairman Rah Kro on Wednesday.

As many as 100 women SHG members participated in the drive, swept the KYF venue of plastic, polythene bags, garbage and dirt and gathered them into heaps.

After the cleaning drive Revolving Fund sanction letters were distributed to the SHGs by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang at Sengmirjeng Stage.

Ronghang said, “I am happy for the participation of SHGs in the cleaning drive. If the women do not help no work can be done. Otherwise nothing can be done. We should work together.”

In the ceremony sanction letters for Revolving Fund were distributed. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be transferred into the accounts of the SHGs online.