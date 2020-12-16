Stage set for AJP’s state convention from today

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 15: A flurry of activities was seen of in historic Boarding Field in Sivasagar on Tuesday on the eve of the much awaited two-day Jatiya Abhibartan (national convention) of the newly formed regional political outfit Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) from Wednesday.

Years of democratic struggle of both AASU and AJYCP against nearly a billion illegal immigrants from across the border, the Centre’s lackadaisical attitude in resolving the problem, bid to implement CAA, 2019 allegedly against the wishes of the people of the state and then frustration over alleged failures of the AGP morphed into formation of AJP.

The Abhibartan is expected to be thronged by hundreds of men and women of different places and categories who had shown allegiance to AASU and AJYCP over the years with a common mission of transforming Assam into a self-sustaining and swabhimani state proud of its diverse ethnic culture and rich heritage.

Speaking on the preparations, Dr Hemanta Phukan and Pradip Borgohain, president and chief organiser, reception committee said that a host of notable intellectuals, educationists, political analysts, journalists including Homen Borgohain, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya, Basanta Deka (chief conveners), Jagdish Bhuyan, Adip Phukan besides leaders of different ethnic communities, will attend the convention here which will chalk out the strategy and agenda for transformation and political activities.

It will also give final touch to its wings Jatiya Yuva Sakti, Jatiya Mahila Sakti and Jatiya Shah Sakti and will elect its leaders.

The programmes include flag hoisting, swahid tarpan, preparatory session, delegates meeting, release of the draft constitution, reading out political resolution and adoption of the same.

On December 17, the final session of the delegates meet will be held, followed by cultural programme and the open session.