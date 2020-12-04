Stage set for BTC polls in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 3: District administration, Kokrajhar informed that it is fully ready to hold BTC council elections scheduled on December 10 for five constituencies under Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division.

Addressing the reporters at a press conference held at DC office conference hall on Thursday, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner and district election officer, Bhaskar Phukan said that the district administration is fully prepared to conduct the council elections in 5 constituencies including Fakiragram (70497 voters), Banargaon (54648 voters), Debargson (63009 voters), Baukhungri (46238 voters) and Salakati (50758 voters) constituency.

Phukan informed that there are 390 polling stations under Kokrajhar subdivision, among which 109 are rated comparatively safe, 170 sensitive and 102 sensitive polling stations.

Phukan added that the district administration has deployed strict security vigil across the constituencies under Kokrajhar subdivision and arranged necessary steps to ensure a smooth, successful and fair environment during the council elections. “Additionally, each and every polling station would be strictly sanitised regularly to combat the Coronavirus pandemic situation,” he quipped.